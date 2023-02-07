Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $243.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.45 and its 200 day moving average is $241.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

