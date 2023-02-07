Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $562,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,928.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,107 shares of company stock worth $20,505,561 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.