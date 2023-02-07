Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.