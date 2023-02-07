Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,116,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,674,000 after buying an additional 66,227 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.83) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.83) to GBX 1,535 ($18.45) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,555.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

