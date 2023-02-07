Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,400 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 220.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.97. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.