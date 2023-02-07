Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,039 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

