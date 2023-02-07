Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 799 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

