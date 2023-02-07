Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

