Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.