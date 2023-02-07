Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 53,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 16.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

