Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

