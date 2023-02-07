Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Stock Performance
NYSE GPK opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Graphic Packaging Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.