Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.00 and a beta of 1.76. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

