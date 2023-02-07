Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

