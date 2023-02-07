Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,158 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

AAAU opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

