Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

