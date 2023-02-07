ArcelorMittal (MT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.22 billion. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE MT opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Several equities research analysts have commented on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.78) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 91,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 77,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

