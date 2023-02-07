Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.3 %

ADM opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

