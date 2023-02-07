Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 113.61%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

