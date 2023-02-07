Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.8 %
ARWR opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $56.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $440,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,678.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.