Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.8 %

ARWR opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $440,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,678.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

