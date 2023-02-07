Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AGO opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AGO. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

