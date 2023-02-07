Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6,806.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $8,139,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 94,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $102.27.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.