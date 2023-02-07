Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,686,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after purchasing an additional 667,462 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

