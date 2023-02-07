Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 659.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $222.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

