Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFTBF opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. SoftBank Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

SoftBank Group Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

