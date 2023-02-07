Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFVA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,473,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,716,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.