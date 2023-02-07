Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,338,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,349 shares of company stock worth $19,826,576. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $258.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

