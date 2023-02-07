Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

