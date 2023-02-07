Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
ENPH opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.61.
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
