Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at Truist Financial

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.10.

AVY opened at $178.54 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

