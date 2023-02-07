B. Riley Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

About Champion Iron

TSE:CIA opened at C$6.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.