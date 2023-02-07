B. Riley Weighs in on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $6.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE VSTO opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 433,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 310,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,576.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

