Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on February 28th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:BCPT opened at GBX 82.46 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £578.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.83. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.49).

Insider Activity

In other Balanced Commercial Property Trust news, insider Isobel Sharp acquired 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £26,602.20 ($31,977.64).

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

