Barclays Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $400.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $343.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

Shares of PH opened at $348.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $352.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,461,000 after buying an additional 54,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

