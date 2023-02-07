Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on February 24th

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 61.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $177.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

