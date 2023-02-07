Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on February 24th

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 61.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.3 %
Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $177.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $24.12.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.
