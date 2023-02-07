BCB Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

BCBP stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 105.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 381.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Further Reading

