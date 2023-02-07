BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

BCE Trading Down 0.2 %

BCE Increases Dividend

NYSE BCE opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,121,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.