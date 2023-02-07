BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.97%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,121,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
