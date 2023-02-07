Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
BZH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $488.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
