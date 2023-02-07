Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BZH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $488.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

