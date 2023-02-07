Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 170,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 67,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.