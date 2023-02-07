Belden (BDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.36. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Belden by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.