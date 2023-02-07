Benchmark Cuts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $7.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after buying an additional 1,704,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

