Benchmark Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $47.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

MaxLinear Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 177.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $605,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

