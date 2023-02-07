Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 165,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,739,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

