Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.
Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
