Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.