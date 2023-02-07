BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after acquiring an additional 275,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 150.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 763,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

