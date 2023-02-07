Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.17.

NYSE BILL opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,226,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

