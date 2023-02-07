Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bio-Techne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECH. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

