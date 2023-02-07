Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.19). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 213.15% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Apron Trading Up 30.0 %

Shares of APRN stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg sold 96,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $103,757.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,622,956 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,500 shares of company stock worth $121,639. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,830 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APRN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Further Reading

