Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,100 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Performance

PSFJ stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

