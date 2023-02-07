Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 2,352.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

CNRG opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

