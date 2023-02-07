Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,387 Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

